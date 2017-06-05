Brewers call up top prospect Josh Had...

Brewers call up top prospect Josh Hader, who could be their bullpen Chris Sale

Hader, a power lefty, will work out of the bullpen and could dominate like Chris Sale did after his call-up The 2017 regular season is now more than two months old, and the upstart Milwaukee Brewers are currently sitting in first place in the NL Central. They come into Friday with a 32-29 record overall, one game better than the Chicago Cubs .

