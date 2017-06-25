Braun, Villar drive in runs in Rattle...

Braun, Villar drive in runs in Rattlers win

Ryan Braun, Jonathan Villar drive in runs in Rattlers win Ryan Braun, Jonathan Villar complete rehab assignments with Timber Rattlers Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://post.cr/2u4Sibf Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun bats Sunday as he continues a rehab assignment with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. GRAND CHUTE - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers earned their second consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over Kane County on Sunday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Chicago, IL

