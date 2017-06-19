Brandon Woodruffa s debut with Brewers on hold
Former Biloxi Shucker Brandon Woodruff is on the 10-day disabled list for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it's unlikely he'll return to the fold immediately after those 10 days are up. The right-hander out of Mississippi State was called up to make a June 13 start against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was scratched not long before first pitch due to hamstring tightness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC