Brandon Woodruffa s debut with Brewers on hold

Former Biloxi Shucker Brandon Woodruff is on the 10-day disabled list for the Milwaukee Brewers, but it's unlikely he'll return to the fold immediately after those 10 days are up. The right-hander out of Mississippi State was called up to make a June 13 start against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was scratched not long before first pitch due to hamstring tightness.

