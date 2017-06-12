Brandon Woodruff called up for MLB debut, Suter and Shaw return to Milwaukee Brewers
Over the past couple weeks, the Brewers have debuted Brett Phillips , Josh Hader and Lewis Brinson at the major league level. You could already consider this the most significant or exciting wave of prospects to get the call in the same year since Prince Fielder , Rickie Weeks and Corey Hart , but it isn't done yet - the Brewers announced this morning they're calling up the organization's reigning Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Brandon Woodruff, to start the first game of today's doubleheader in St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC