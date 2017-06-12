Brandon Woodruff called up for MLB debut, Suter and Shaw return to Milwaukee Brewers

Over the past couple weeks, the Brewers have debuted Brett Phillips , Josh Hader and Lewis Brinson at the major league level. You could already consider this the most significant or exciting wave of prospects to get the call in the same year since Prince Fielder , Rickie Weeks and Corey Hart , but it isn't done yet - the Brewers announced this morning they're calling up the organization's reigning Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Brandon Woodruff, to start the first game of today's doubleheader in St. Louis.

