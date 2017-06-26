BCB Tracking Poll - Week 13
I keep waiting for the week the Brewers begin in second place, leading to a big inflection point in the polling trends, and it keeps not coming. The Brewers have been leading the division for nearly half the season so far! Ridiculous! The roster began shuffling over the weekend, and will continue for the next few days as players come off the disabled list, so in this week's tracking poll we're mostly figuring out who should play where and when.
