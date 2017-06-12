Arlington Martin outfielder selected 34th in MLB Draft
Arlington Martin's Tristen Lutz follows through on a three-run homer against Flower Mound Marcus, May 26, 2017. Lutz was taken with the 34th pick in the MLB draft on Monday night by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Competitive Balance Round A. Arlington Martin's Tristen Lutz follows through on a three-run homer against Flower Mound Marcus, May 26, 2017.
