Aguilar's 2-out hit backs Nelson as Brewers beat Giants 6-3

Jimmy Nelson pitched six solid innings and Jesus Aguilar drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the fifth to help the Milwaukee Brewers pull away from the San Francisco Giants for a 6-3 victory Wednesday night. Nelson struck out six and allowed seven hits along with his first walk since May 23. But he was still sharp enough - outside of a three-run third inning - to earn his second win in three starts.

