Woman Shot by Stray Bullet While Sitt...

Woman Shot by Stray Bullet While Sitting in Section 141 at Cardinals Game

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

A St. Louis woman was shot by a stray bullet while watching Tuesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. The Post Dispatch reported there a call to police for shots fired near the 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue area moments before the woman was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC