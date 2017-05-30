With hammy on mend, Thames 'fired up'

With hammy on mend, Thames 'fired up'

Now that his hamstring is feeling exponentially better, Eric Thames is confident his swing -- as well as his fortunes at the plate -- is about to pick up and help him find the success he enjoyed during the first month of the season. to the Mets in 12 innings on Tuesday, as Thames reached base in his first four plate appearances, finishing 2-for-4 with two walks.

