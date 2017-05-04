Where in the World is The Beacon?

This is a first! The Beacon travels underwater with Jerry and Sandee in Roatan, Honduras. "Living' and divin' in 3 4 time" Enjoying The Beacon at Mount Snow, Vermont are: John and Diane Morgan of Marblehead; and Dave and Katie Kellner, Mike and Julie Rosiar, and Joyce and Mark Waltz of Catawba! The group traveled with the Sandusky Ski Club.

