Where in the World is The Beacon?

This is a first! The Beacon travels underwater with Jerry and Sandee in Roatan, Honduras. "Living' and divin' in 3 4 time" Enjoying The Beacon at Mount Snow, Vermont are: John and Diane Morgan of Marblehead; and Dave and Katie Kellner, Mike and Julie Rosiar, and Joyce and Mark Waltz of Catawba! The group traveled with the Sandusky Ski Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.