Wainwright looks to keep it rolling against Brewers
After a Wednesday rainout, the Cardinals' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers was pushed back from 12:45 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. in an effort to avoid Thursday's early-day rains. With 15 career wins against the Brewers, Adam Wainwright is tied for third all time, just one behind Ryan Dempster and Bronson Arroyo, who have each beaten Milwaukee 16 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC