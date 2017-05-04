Wainwright looks to keep it rolling against Brewers

After a Wednesday rainout, the Cardinals' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers was pushed back from 12:45 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. in an effort to avoid Thursday's early-day rains. With 15 career wins against the Brewers, Adam Wainwright is tied for third all time, just one behind Ryan Dempster and Bronson Arroyo, who have each beaten Milwaukee 16 times.

