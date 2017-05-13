Trent Clark ranked as top trade chip ...

Trent Clark ranked as top trade chip for Milwaukee Brewers

A 4-2 road trip preceded yesterday's off day for the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving them at 25-19 heading into their next series at home against the Blue Jays and with a 1.5 game lead in the National League Central. Needless to say it's been quite a pleasant surprise for our local nine to be playing so well this deep into the season, especially considering how poorly the team has fared in the win column during the last two seasons.

