Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers outslug Red Sox in 11-7 win

Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night. The Brewers overcame a big night by Boston's Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.

