Thames breaks out of slump with 12th homer

Eric Thames ended a nine-game streak without a home run on Sunday, hitting his 12th homer of the season in the ninth inning of the Brewers' Thames finished Sunday 3-for-4 with the homer, a double, hit by pitch and two RBIs. During his nine-game power drought, Thames was 6-for-34 with one extra-base hit and one RBI.

