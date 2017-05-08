Sunday Sundries: Milwaukee Brewers Week 5 In Review

Any week that sees a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals will be rated a success by Brewer fans, and the Crew took two of three close tilts at Busch Stadium . Scoring one run in two games in Pittsburgh tempers enthusiasm, though, as those two losses dropped the Brewers back a game below .500 at 15-16, in fourth place in the NL Central - but just a game and a half behind the frontrunning Cubs and Reds .

