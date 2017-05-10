Sports | Brewers' 4-Run 5th Inning Do...

Sports | Brewers' 4-Run 5th Inning Dooms Red Sox in 7-4 Loss

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The Boston Red Sox lost their second straight game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, falling 7-4 in Milwaukee. With the game tied at 2, the Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the 5th inning to take control of the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC