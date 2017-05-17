Shuckers continue to see improved early attendance
Biloxi Shuckers managing partner Ken Young hoped to see improved attendance early in the season due to new promotions, and he appears to be getting results. The Shuckers had their biggest crowd of the season show up for Saturday's game against the Mississippi Braves, another sign of a slight uptick in attendance through the first five weeks of the season.
