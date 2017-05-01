Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings Shaw, Villar homer as Brewers beat Cardinals 7-5 in 10 Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qsjGiw St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 1, 2017, in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS - Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday night.

