Shaw, Villar homer as Brewers beat Cardinals 7-5 in 10

15 hrs ago

Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each hit a tape-measure home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in 10 innings on Monday night. Shaw's three-run shot off Seung Hwan Oh travelled an estimated 451 feet and broke a 4-all tie with two outs in the top of the 10th.

