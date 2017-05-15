Shaw exits game with finger injury

After appearing to jam his right index finger trying to make a diving play in the top of the sixth inning, Brewers third baseman and RBI leader Travis Shaw exited Sunday's game against the Mets in the seventh. The Brewers announced only a "right index finger injury" for Shaw, whose run-scoring groundout in the first inning gave him 31 RBIs this season.

