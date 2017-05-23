Series Preview: Blue Jays must crawl back vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The first half of May saw the Toronto Blue Jays find life and resurge into the team fans know they really are. After a miserable week playing the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays must crawl back against the Milwaukee Brewers.
