Renfroe's 2-run homer in 10th gives Padres 6-5 win

17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer with no outs in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Renfroe's homer to left, his seventh, came off Oliver Drake with Erick Aybar aboard on a leadoff single.

