Red Sox can't match Brewers' offense

MAY 10: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox ducks to avoid being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 10, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ORG XMIT: 700010745 less MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 10: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Boston Red Sox ducks to avoid being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on May 10, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.