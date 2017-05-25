Padres shopping Brad Hand
Padres recently reaffirmed to other teams that they continue to be open for business; primary guy on the table is LH reliever Brad Hand. If the Brewers remain near the top of the division and become buyers at the trade deadline, acquiring Hand could be a good move.
