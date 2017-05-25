Nelson, Anderson give Crew's staff momentum
Chase Anderson stopped a five-game losing streak with a near no-hitter, Jimmy Nelson followed with another pitching gem in Sunday's over the D-backs, and the allegedly rebuilding Brewers reached baseball's unofficial Memorial Day milestone as the surprise leaders of the National League Central. On the heels of their longest skid of the season, Anderson and Nelson showed what quality starting pitching can do for a team.
