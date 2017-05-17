Milwaukee Brewers: Wily Peralta moved...

Milwaukee Brewers: Wily Peralta moved to the bullpen

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has just announced that Wily Peralta will be removed from the rotation and will pitch out of the bullpen beginning this coming weekend in Chicago. What does this mean for Wily and what does it mean for the rotation? This move has been a long time coming as Peralta was a weak spot in the rotation for most of the season.

Chicago, IL

