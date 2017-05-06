Milwaukee Brewers: Who makes it to th...

Milwaukee Brewers: Who makes it to the Major Leagues first?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reviewing the Brew

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past two years, as a Milwaukee Brewers fan you should be aware that Milwaukee has commenced a very ambitious rebuilding process, but which of the current crop of prospects will arrive in the Majors first? If you have not been rock dwelling, you are aware of the talent that the Milwaukee Brewers have in their deep farm system. We all know about Lewis Brinson , Ryan Cordell , Brett Phillips and Josh Hader , but what a lot of people do not see, is that there is much more underrated talent still to be uncovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reviewing the Brew.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC