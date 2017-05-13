Milwaukee Brewers: The State of Worry Surrounding Jonathan Villar

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a better-than-expected start to 2017, sitting at 19-17 and just one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central, but their MVP from last season, Jonathan Villar , just hasn't gotten himself going just yet. At the conclusion of the 2016 season, the trade that sent Jonathan Villar, who won't become a free agent until after the 2020 season, to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league pitcher Cy Sneed looked like a huge fleecing of the Houston Astros.

