Milwaukee Brewers remove Jonathan Villar from leadoff spot
Jonathan Villar was given the day off during yesterday's game, and before the contest manager Craig Counsell told reporters that he was considering removing him from the leadoff spot. "We're not at the start of the season anymore," Counsell noted when discussing Villar's struggles.
