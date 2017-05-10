Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Junior Guer...

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra assigned to the Biloxi Shuckers for rehab

Fans of the Biloxi Shuckers will get an opportunity to watch a Major League pitcher, Junior Guerra of the Milwaukee Brewers, throw for the Shuckers on Monday. The Brewers opening day starter will start Monday night's game against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 at MGM Park.

