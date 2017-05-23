Milwaukee Brewers: Make or break seas...

Milwaukee Brewers: Make or break season for Jimmy Nelson

Milwaukee Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson gets the ball Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and looks to make his third straight quality start. Nelson has pitched well lately after going through a rough stretch back in April, but he's going to need to be more consistent if he wishes to remain in the rotation long-term.

Chicago, IL

