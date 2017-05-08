Milwaukee Brewers Expected to Sign Tw...

Milwaukee Brewers Expected to Sign Two Top International Prospects

Back in February, we learned that the Milwaukee Brewers were planning on being an active player during the upcoming international free agent signing period. With 11 teams restricted from doling out bonuses in excess of $300K on top of the new hard caps in place beginning this coming summer, David Stearns and company should have no trouble making competitive offers for some of the top available talent.

