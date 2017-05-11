Milwaukee Brewers: Drafting The Futur...

Milwaukee Brewers: Drafting The Future Starting Rotation

The current farm system is stacked with talent that can toe the rubber with exceptional skill, but who is best suited to do it at the highest level? Which pitchers should the Milwaukee Brewers end up trusting in a best of seven playoff series? Josh Hader: LHP, Age 23, Era 3.14, Wins 27, Losses 26, Ks 591, BBs 229, Current team: Colorado Springs Sky Sox Triple-A Brandon Woodruff: RHP, Age 24, Era 2.92, Wins 24, Losses 18, Ks 311, BBs 96, Current team: Colorado Springs Sky Sox Triple-A Jorge Lopez: RHP Age 24, Era 4.33, Wins 35, Losses 39, Ks 558, BBs 251, Current team: Biloxi Shuckers Double-A Luis Ortiz: RHP, Age 21, Era 2.62, Wins 12, Losses 13, Ks 169, BBs 44, Current team: Biloxi Shuckers Double-A Corbin Burnes: RHP, Age 22, Era 1.68, Wins 5, Losses 0, Ks 73, BBs 30, Current team: Carolina MudCats High-A Since 2011, the last year the Brewers were in the postseason, the team has not ... (more)

Chicago, IL

