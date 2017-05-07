Mets claim LHP Tommy Milone off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers
Left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone was claimed off the waiver wire by the Mets on Saturday afternoon. Milone spent the early part of the 2017 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, and struggled to say the least.
