Mets acquire Milone from Brewers

19 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

The New York Mets acquired left handed pitcher Tommy Milone of Saugus, California off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Milone struggled in six games for the Brewers in 2017, but has 121 career starts in Major League Baseball since his rookie season in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

