Maurer's rough ninth opens door for Brewers

Jett Bandy 's tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the ninth inning sent the Brewers to a 3-1 victory in San Diego on Wednesday night. After Padres closer Brandon Maurer retired the first hitter in the frame, he allowed hits to four consecutive Brewers batters, two of whom came around to score.

