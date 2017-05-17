Matt Harvey is Mets' last line of defense today
Reeling Mets need Matt Harvey to pick them up today Matt Harvey starts Wednesday against Arizona Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qR20Rb New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey sits in the dugout after giving up three runs in the sixth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Friday night. In danger of being swept in both series of this six-game road trip, the Mets turn to Matt Harvey this afternoon in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC