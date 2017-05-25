Looking back on 10 years of Ryan Braun with the Milwaukee Brewers

On Friday, May 25th, 2007, the Milwaukee Brewers were sitting atop the NL Central with a 28-19 record, leading the Cubs by 6.5 games. The Brewers had been using a combination of Tony Graffanino and Craig Counsell to man third base to that point in the season, but with less-than-stellar results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Crew Ball.