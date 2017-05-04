Kuhl, LeBlanc lead shutout win over B...

Kuhl, LeBlanc lead shutout win over Brewers

The Pirates waited three hours and 18 minutes for a hit Friday night, swinging through three hitless innings then sitting through a lengthy rain delay. But the Bucs forced the Brewers to wait all night for a run, as five Pittsburgh pitchers combined to shut out Milwaukee, 4-0, at PNC Park.

