Kris Bryant hits 2 HRs to power Chicago Cubs' rout of Milwaukee Brewers

Kris Bryant hits 2 HRs to power Chicago Cubs' rout of Milwaukee Brewers Jake Arrieta also tossed six steady innings in the encouraging win for Chicago. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qJePw2 CHICAGO - Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six steady innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

