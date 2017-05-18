Keri the 10: Brewers flip NL central,...

Keri the 10: Brewers flip NL central, tough Mets calls and more MLB observations

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Welcome to this week's edition of Keri The 10! As always, we'll go around the majors with 10 stories that caught our eye from the past seven days. There will be numbers, and occasionally, memes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC