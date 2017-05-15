Junior Guerra discusses first rehab start

Junior Guerra is getting closer to his triumphant return to the Milwaukee Brewers, and he took a big step last night by completing his first rehab start with the Biloxi Shuckers. He worked 5.0 innings and threw 71 pitches, striking out 4 batters and walking 3. He did allow five runs , but only two of those runs were earned after a 2-out error by Javier Betancourt in the first inning lead to three runs.

