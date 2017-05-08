Inbox: Woodruff on rise in Brewers' system?

Has Brandon Woodruff replaced Josh Hader as the Brewers' top pitching prospect? Is it turning into a 1A and 1B situation? -- @Zak16Atak on Twitter goes Hader , Luis Ortiz , and then Woodruff , whose scouting report says he has a chance to develop into a No. 3 or 4 starter in the Major Leagues.

