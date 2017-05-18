Hot Hitting Sogard Helps Brewers Win Again

Eric Sogard is making the most of his chances in the Milwaukee Brewers lineup, connecting on four hits with 3 RBI in a Brewers win over the San Diego Padres, 4-2, on Thursday. Sogard was called in to take Ryan Braun's spot in the batting order after Braun went on the 10-day disabled list and hasn't disappointed, hitting for a .588 batting average and 7 RBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.