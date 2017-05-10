Hanley Ramirez finally in at first base for Red Sox vs. Brewers
Hanley Ramirez will dust off his first baseman's glove and take the field for the Red Sox for the first time since last October. He occasionally participated in infield drills during spring training, but was never throwing full strength due to shoulder irritation.
