The Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak caught up with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy to discuss his unusual first name, his father's involvement in the movie business and playing alongside two of baseball's biggest stars in Albert Pujols and Mike T Get to Know: Q&A with Brewers catcher Jett Bandy The Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak caught up with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy to discuss his unusual first name, his father's involvement in the movie business and playing alongside two of baseball's biggest stars in Albert Pujols and Mike T Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2pXEb98 The Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak caught up with Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy to discuss his unusual first name, his father's involvement in the movie business and playing alongside two of baseball's biggest stars in Albert Pujols and Mike Trout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.