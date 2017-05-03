Freeman's homer leads Braves to 10-8 win over Brewers
Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Friday night. "Usually when you are feeling bad at the plate and missing opportunities you want another one just to redeem yourself," he said.
