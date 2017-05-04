Fowler (shoulder), Piscotty (hamstring) exit

Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler and right fielder Stephen Piscotty separately left Thursday's series finale against the Brewers at Busch Stadium with a right shoulder strain and right hamstring strain, respectively. Fowler appeared to injure his shoulder while diving for Hernan Perez 's double to left-center field in the third inning, and Piscotty was hurt while running out a grounder in the second inning.

