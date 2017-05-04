Former Brewers 1st-round pick Jed Bra...

Former Brewers 1st-round pick Jed Bradley retires

Jed Bradley, who Milwaukee selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, has officially retired from professional baseball. The 26 year old lefty was considered a premium talent when he was drafted, but could never put it together while with the Brewers.

