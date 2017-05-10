Familia has blood clot surgery, return this year uncertain MILWAUKEE...
New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia had surgery Friday after being diagnosed with a blood clot near his right armpit, an injury that general manager Sandy Alderson said will sideline the reliever for several months. The Mets put Familia on the 10-day disabled list before their game Friday at the Milwaukee Brewers and said it was not certain whether the reliever will return this season.
